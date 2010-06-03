The 19 Coolest Pop Culture Cats

By Melissa Hunter and Dana Flax

Ever since ancient times, cats have been an integral part of entertaining human audiences. And then came the Internet. But which fierce felines have stood the test of time (in terms of cuteness, that is)? Let's countdown the coolest cats of stage and screen (TV and computer).

19. Puss n Boots

Claim to feline fame: Playing the frisky (heh) swashbuckler in the "Shrek" movies.

A heroic kitty with Antonio Banderas' vocal cords? Yep, that's pretty rad.