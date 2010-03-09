The Hottest Oscar Couples

By Melissa Hunter

A Brangelina-less Academy Awards meant it was a veritable free-for-all for taking the title of the finest-looking Oscar couple. While many of Hollywood's power couples were notably absent, enough pretty pairs showed up to make this quite the competition. Let's take a look at our competitors.

12. Sandra & Jesse

Bullock and James have been making the rounds this awards season as Sandra racks up her accolades, but the pair never looked finer than at the Oscars. Sandra may have had a hunch that she would be onstage in front of 50 million people. So that could have played a part. She looked even better post-Sean Penn's reading of her name once she finally exhaled for the first time that night.