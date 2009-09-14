The Kanye VMA Fallout: Winners and Losers

By Alex Blagg

Sunday night Kanye West gave the shout-out heard 'round the world when he expressed his admiration of Beyonce's music video artistry at the most totally inappropriate moment possible, as innocent teen Taylor Swift was sweetly accepting her own VMA. So now that a rapper stealing a relatively meaningless accolade from a young country star is the news story of the week, let's examine who the big winners and losers were in the aftermath of Kanyegate!

The Biggest Winner: MTV

First of all, this whole controversy couldn't be better for MTV, which only pretends to care about music videos once a year for this whole awards show charade that is really just about celebrities getting together and doing silly things like making asses of themselves during other people's speeches, all of which makes for great ratings and publicity for the network.

That being said, something about this whole fiasco especially smacks of meticulous corporate pre-planning: the ease with which Kanye got to the stage and grabbed Taylor's mic, the perfectly timed cut-away to Beyonce's reaction, Taylor's dramatic return to the stage during Beyonce's acceptance speech (they were even color-coordinated!), and so on -- all so MTV could have its Manufactured Viral TV Moment? Call us conspiracy theorists, but in a world where "The Hills" is presented as "reality," nothing surprises.

Check out video of the 2009 VMAs here.