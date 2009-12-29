By Michael Arceneaux

This year, the loss of pop culture icons like Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett reaffirmed the adage that you don't know what you got 'til it's gone. But, with so many attention-seeking stars clamoring for the spotlight, this year also reminded us that overexposure can run us a bit ragged. We've got plenty of love for them, it's just that we'd like to see them a tad less in the New Year. Click through for our countdown of the most overexposed celebrities of 2009.

12. Rihanna We salute Rihanna for standing tall and publicly addressing what has to be one of the most mortifying events of her life. Now she says she is nobody's victim. We get it. You're bad. So bad that you often don't wear a bra and frequently use foul language. The more we think about it, the same can be said for our ornery grandmothers. So either you strap on that bra or you find something new to talk about because we're over it, dear.