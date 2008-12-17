Who's Your Alba?

The Once and Future Jessica Albas

Wonderwall 1 / 9

We know, you thought she was so special. Every survey says she's the trophy girlfriend of our collective wet dreams. But the truth is the Jessica Alba-type comes along at least once every decade, often in a bikini. Check out our gallery of "Sexpots Next Door" from days of yore.

Up NextIheart awards
Wonderwall 1 / 9

We know, you thought she was so special. Every survey says she's the trophy girlfriend of our collective wet dreams. But the truth is the Jessica Alba-type comes along at least once every decade, often in a bikini. Check out our gallery of "Sexpots Next Door" from days of yore.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries