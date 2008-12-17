The Once and Future Jessica Albas
We know, you thought she was so special. Every survey says she's the trophy girlfriend of our collective wet dreams. But the truth is the Jessica Alba-type comes along at least once every decade, often in a bikini. Check out our gallery of "Sexpots Next Door" from days of yore.
