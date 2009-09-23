The Paris Hilton Sleazy Boyfriend Pool

By Dana Flax

Forgive us, Paris Hilton, but we have to admit that your recent reunion with Doug Reinhardt left us a bit disappointed. Not necessarily because he suspiciously smells of Tool Water, but mainly because we've long counted on you as the veritable revolving door of new sleazy boyfriends. So, in the name of nostalgia, let's look back at the many fine young gentleman who've courted the planet's most popular socialite. We give you: The Paris Hilton Hall of Man Trophies.

The relationship between Paris and Benji Madden almost seemed like it would work, seeing as her old BFF Nicole Richie had already snatched up Benji's brother Joel. And wouldn't a "Simple Life" season featuring Good Charlotte babies have been, like, hot? That wish, along with this relationship, was just too good to be true.