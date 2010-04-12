The Shortlist for April 13

By Jennifer Odell

Since breaking up with Jenny McCarthy, Jim Carrey's seemingly manic Twitter use has ranged from saying he's killed his alter ego to accusing Elin Nordegren of playing a role in Tiger's affairs. Carrey recently promised that this kooky online behavior is "not a breakdown, it's a breakthrough!" Hmm. We urge Jim to put his hands on his head and walk slowly away from the computer ... (PopEater)

