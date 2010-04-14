The Shortlist for April 15

By Jennifer Odell

After an initial snub, Ashton Kutcher was drawn to Demi Moore because she left a party to say "goodnight" to her kids. Admiring text messages between the future couple ensued, and now Demi says that getting physical with Ashton is the secret to her hotness. It must be international jealousy day. (Daily Mail)

