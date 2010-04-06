The Shortlist

The Shortlist for April 7

John Shearer / GettyImages.com 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Robin Thicke took the night off from performing with Alicia Keys on Tuesday to join his wife, Paula Patton in welcoming their first son, Julian Fuego -- the newest addition to a growing flock of curiously named celeb progeny. (PopEater)

More: Crazy celebrity baby names

Up NextDocumentary Date?
John Shearer / GettyImages.com 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Robin Thicke took the night off from performing with Alicia Keys on Tuesday to join his wife, Paula Patton in welcoming their first son, Julian Fuego -- the newest addition to a growing flock of curiously named celeb progeny. (PopEater)

More: Crazy celebrity baby names

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries