The Shortlist for Aug. 27
By Michelle Lanz
Gerard Butler stirred up some controversy by striking a man's greyhound when the dog harassed his precious pet pug. Seems like a bit of innocent dog discipline, but Butler's walking a fine line in a world of ambulance chasers just waiting for their jackpot lawsuit. (Socialite Life)
By Michelle Lanz
Gerard Butler stirred up some controversy by striking a man's greyhound when the dog harassed his precious pet pug. Seems like a bit of innocent dog discipline, but Butler's walking a fine line in a world of ambulance chasers just waiting for their jackpot lawsuit. (Socialite Life)