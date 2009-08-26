The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Aug. 27

By Michelle Lanz

Gerard Butler stirred up some controversy by striking a man's greyhound when the dog harassed his precious pet pug. Seems like a bit of innocent dog discipline, but Butler's walking a fine line in a world of ambulance chasers just waiting for their jackpot lawsuit. (Socialite Life)

