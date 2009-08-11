The Shortlist for August 12
By Michelle Lanz
Ryan Gosling: Rock god. Maybe not quite, but the debut album by the actor's band Dead Man's Bones comes out soon, and music snobs are already talking about how it surprisingly doesn't suck. We just hope he doesn't pull a Jared Leto on us. (Just Jared)
By Michelle Lanz
Ryan Gosling: Rock god. Maybe not quite, but the debut album by the actor's band Dead Man's Bones comes out soon, and music snobs are already talking about how it surprisingly doesn't suck. We just hope he doesn't pull a Jared Leto on us. (Just Jared)