The Shortlist for August 19
Lindsay Lohan's dad is changing his tune when it comes to his daughter's girlfriend Samantha Ronson. Last year, he referred to her as "a disgusting representation of humanity," but perhaps he should direct that toward what he sees in the mirror. (Mr. Paparazzi)
