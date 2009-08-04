The Shortlist for August 5
It seems that not all is well for Mischa Barton, newly discharged from a voluntary stay at a psychiatric hospital. While having dinner with some friends recently, she complained of having a stalker. Figuring it's someone other than a paparazzo, we hope it's not true. But there's always the chance she came back into the general population a tad too soon. (PageSix)
