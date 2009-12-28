The Shortlist for Dec. 29
By Jennifer Odell
Pastor Fred Phelps plans to protest "sleazy God-hater," Lady GaGa's St. Louis concert. He's even issued a press release in which he uses fancy Bible talk and pairs her first name with "... of the night" to illustrate why God hates her. We suspect he's a closet Marilyn Manson fan trying to cover his tracks. (Bossip)
