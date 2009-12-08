The Shortlist for Dec. 9
By Michelle Lanz
Rihanna got her life's motto tattooed on her chest, which reads: "Never a failure, always a lesson." RiRi even had the folks at East Side Ink tattoo the phrase backwards so she can read it when she looks in the mirror. Clever girl, that one. (OK!)
