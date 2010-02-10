The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Feb. 11

Matt Sayles / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Heidi Montag wants to get back into Playboy, and is pushing for a soapy shower scene. We're guessing she recently re-watched "Psycho" and thought the whole knife bit was too relevant to ignore. (InTouch)

Photos: Heidi Montag

Up NextGirl Group Drama
Matt Sayles / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Heidi Montag wants to get back into Playboy, and is pushing for a soapy shower scene. We're guessing she recently re-watched "Psycho" and thought the whole knife bit was too relevant to ignore. (InTouch)

Photos: Heidi Montag

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries