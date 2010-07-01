The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 2

By Jen Odell

Kristen Stewart says she hates red carpets because "I look out there at a thousand people and I realize they could rush me and assassinate me." Girlfriend needs to stop watching "I Shot Andy Warhol" on repeat before premieres and remind herself that things could be worse: She could be Justin Bieber at a mall. (PopEater)

