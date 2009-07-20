The Shortlist for July 20
Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly "furious" that a leather-clad Scarlett Johansson made the cover of Entertainment Weekly's "Iron Man 2" issue, but Gwynnie herself was left out like a jar of Baconnaise at a macrobiotic eating conference. (Celebitchy)
