The Shortlist for July 20

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly "furious" that a leather-clad Scarlett Johansson made the cover of Entertainment Weekly's "Iron Man 2" issue, but Gwynnie herself was left out like a jar of Baconnaise at a macrobiotic eating conference. (Celebitchy)

