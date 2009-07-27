The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 27

Splash News 1 / 10

By Paige Ferrari

Tori Spelling's mother is confronting her estranged daughter in the most appropriate of ways: via a burn letter on TMZ. Candy Spelling's open missive is even addressed to "Middle Aged Reality Show Stars (Like My Daughter)." After that, it gets pretty mean. (Celebitchy)

Photos: Tori Spelling

Up Next'OUAT' Faves
Splash News 1 / 10

By Paige Ferrari

Tori Spelling's mother is confronting her estranged daughter in the most appropriate of ways: via a burn letter on TMZ. Candy Spelling's open missive is even addressed to "Middle Aged Reality Show Stars (Like My Daughter)." After that, it gets pretty mean. (Celebitchy)

Photos: Tori Spelling

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries