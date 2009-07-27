The Shortlist for July 27
By Paige Ferrari
Tori Spelling's mother is confronting her estranged daughter in the most appropriate of ways: via a burn letter on TMZ. Candy Spelling's open missive is even addressed to "Middle Aged Reality Show Stars (Like My Daughter)." After that, it gets pretty mean. (Celebitchy)
