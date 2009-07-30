The Shortlist for July 30
Disney has warned the LAPD to be on the lookout for Miley Cyrus' stalker, Mark McLeod, as he was recently released because of prison overcrowding. The Georgia man apparently thinks Miley sends him secret messages from TV. What's up with you stalkers from Georgia, anyway? (NYDN)
