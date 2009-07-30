The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 30

Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 8

Disney has warned the LAPD to be on the lookout for Miley Cyrus' stalker, Mark McLeod, as he was recently released because of prison overcrowding. The Georgia man apparently thinks Miley sends him secret messages from TV. What's up with you stalkers from Georgia, anyway? (NYDN)

Photos: Miley Cyrus

Up NextMarvel Men
Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 8

Disney has warned the LAPD to be on the lookout for Miley Cyrus' stalker, Mark McLeod, as he was recently released because of prison overcrowding. The Georgia man apparently thinks Miley sends him secret messages from TV. What's up with you stalkers from Georgia, anyway? (NYDN)

Photos: Miley Cyrus

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries