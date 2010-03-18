The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 19

By Jennifer Odell

After all that tweeting about how many kids she "saved" in a sweatshop raid (that was over when she arrived at it) in India, Lindsay Lohan's visit to film a BBC documentary is being investigated by immigration officials who may blacklist her from the country for working without a visa. (PopEater)

