The Shortlist for March 19
By Jennifer Odell
After all that tweeting about how many kids she "saved" in a sweatshop raid (that was over when she arrived at it) in India, Lindsay Lohan's visit to film a BBC documentary is being investigated by immigration officials who may blacklist her from the country for working without a visa. (PopEater)
Photos: Lindsay Lohan
