The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 23

Peter Kramer / Invision/AP 1 / 11

By Jennifer Odell

Multiple sources are reporting that Sandra Bullock and Jesse James are interviewing high-end divorce lawyers, with Jesse seeking someone to take the case if and when Sandra files. (TMZ)

(UPDATE: ET refutes the above report, saying they're not headed for divorce court quite yet. Either way, we doubt it's looking good for Jesse James.)

Photos: More couples news

Up NextOver!
Peter Kramer / Invision/AP 1 / 11

By Jennifer Odell

Multiple sources are reporting that Sandra Bullock and Jesse James are interviewing high-end divorce lawyers, with Jesse seeking someone to take the case if and when Sandra files. (TMZ)

(UPDATE: ET refutes the above report, saying they're not headed for divorce court quite yet. Either way, we doubt it's looking good for Jesse James.)

Photos: More couples news

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries