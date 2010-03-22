The Shortlist for March 23
By Jennifer Odell
Multiple sources are reporting that Sandra Bullock and Jesse James are interviewing high-end divorce lawyers, with Jesse seeking someone to take the case if and when Sandra files. (TMZ)
(UPDATE: ET refutes the above report, saying they're not headed for divorce court quite yet. Either way, we doubt it's looking good for Jesse James.)
Photos: More couples news
By Jennifer Odell
Multiple sources are reporting that Sandra Bullock and Jesse James are interviewing high-end divorce lawyers, with Jesse seeking someone to take the case if and when Sandra files. (TMZ)
(UPDATE: ET refutes the above report, saying they're not headed for divorce court quite yet. Either way, we doubt it's looking good for Jesse James.)
Photos: More couples news