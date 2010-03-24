The Shortlist for March 25
By Jennifer Odell
Gaga breaks down the reasons why she blacked out three times during one recent show . It was just a little jet lag, according to the "Telephone" Lady, who adds "I'd rather die onstage than walk off." (People)
More: Gaga makes pop history
