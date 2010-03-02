The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 3

By Jennifer Odell

Heidi Montag's plastic surgeon says he's done operating on her, but is pretty psyched he can capitalize on the wake of knife-hungry reality TV stars that all her surgery publicity caused. Ugh, stay tuned for MTV's next hit show, "The Clones." (UsWeekly)

