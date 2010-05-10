The Shortlist for May 11

By Jennifer Odell

Claudia Schiffer is with child and without clothes on the cover of June's German Vogue. Shot by Karl Lagerfeld, the photo recalls Demi Moore's controversial 1991 Vanity Fair cover in which the actress was seven months pregnant. Inside, Schiffer, who's due this month, talks about scaling back her work schedule to spend more time with her family. (CeleBitchy)

