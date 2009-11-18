The Shortlist for Nov. 19
By Michelle Lanz
Word to the wise: Don't mess with J.Lo. Not only is she suing her ex-husband Ojani Noa for threatening to release intimate videos from their time together, but now she may have him under surveillance. Maybe she should just hire some ninjas to steal back the tapes and call it a day. (Starpulse)
