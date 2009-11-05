Top 12 Weirdest Stars in Hollywood

By Michael Arceneaux

Lady GaGa takes style cues from peacocks, Morticia Addams and even Mr. Bubble. She likes dousing herself in blood and is tickled by rumors about being, well, more lad than lady.

It's no wonder that a woman who cites both Peggy Bundy and Donatella Versace as fashion icons has been regarded as a little strange. Now that GaGa has been christened the weirdest musician on the charts by Muzu.tv, we want to be certain the beloved provocateur knows her history, 'cause she's gonna have to keep upping the abnormal ante.

Click through for a look back at the top artistic oddballs who've come before her.

Photos: Lady GaGa