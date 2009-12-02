The Top Celebrity Sexters

By Dana Flax

The technologically savvy folks over at Predicto Mobile released a list of the Top 5 Celebrity Sexters of 2009, isolating the celebs most likely to host a G5 summit on how to jeopardize their careers with a tendency for naughty mobile chatter. Take a look at the nominees -- and if it makes you randy, put away that BlackBerry.

5. Vanessa Hudgens

After two rounds of leaked digital nudie pics, we assume Vanessa Hudgens has learned her lesson -- or at least paid off a very special developer at Walgreens.