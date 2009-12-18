The Week in Celeb-BING for Dec. 18

By Michelle Lanz

So, what were the biggest stories in the parallel celebuverse this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Justin tops celebrity charity earners list

Justin Timberlake beat out Madonna, Bono and even Oprah for the No. 1 spot on a list of top celeb charity earners by raising $9 million for Shriners Hospital for Children. As if we thought we couldn't love Justin any more, then he goes and raises piles of cash for kids ... heart strings = pulled.