The Week in Celeb-Bing for Feb. 19
By Michelle Lanz
So much happened this week, from Nicole Richie's engagement to Tiger Wood's shame-filled press conference. Click through to see which stories were the most-searched this week.
The Elder Prince Gets A Dye Job?
The Interwebs were astir this week with comments on whether Prince William had taken a bottle of spray-on hair to his usually thinning head of hair. The royal son of Princess Diana posed for a series of charity pictures in January, and the resulting shots show him with a full head of dark chestnut-colored hair. But as this shot from that same photo shoot shows, the royal dye job must have taken place via Photoshop.
