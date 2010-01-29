The Week in Celeb-BING for Jan. 29

By Michelle Lanz

Sometimes it's difficult to keep track of all the drama and ridiculousness that goes on in the weekly world of celebrity. But have no fear! We're here to give you a list of the latest and a search query to boot, so you can talk goss with the best of them all weekend.

"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Harvard bound?

Could this be true? Is the most understated "Jersey Shore" housemate headed from the boardwalk to the courtroom? He may have hinted at his Ivy League aspirations earlier in the week, but by week's end it was reported that the whole gang will be back for a second season at the Shore. And this time they're getting paid $10,000 an episode. Not a bad reason to put the law books way on the back burner.