The Week In Celeb-BING for March 19

By Michelle Lanz

Since Jesse James' shocking infidelities dominated this week's celebrity news cycle, we thought we'd highlight some of the less incendiary happenings. Click through to see how Demi Moore prevented a suicide, what secret Seacrest spilled and more of the most-searched (non-Jesse-James-related) stories of the week.

Demi's Twitter helps alert authorities to suicidal threat ... again

Demi Moore's prolific Twitter page (if such an inane thing can be considered so) helped lead authorities to an Orlando teen named Jeremy Lynch who was threatening to kill himself. He sent messages directly to Moore, to which she responded "R U rlly asking 4 help?" Then "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos jumped in and got Lynch connected to a suicide hot line. If this all sounds familiar, there's a reason: A Demi tweet also led authorities to a suicidal woman in San Jose in 2009.