Twitterview: Lo Bosworth

Hey, "Hills" fans, we chatted with Lo Bosworth on Twitter while she was hanging out by a pool (a.k.a. her natural habitat). Though the star seemed to be a little distracted by pool boys, as she disappeared after a few questions. But we did manage to find out a little bit about her feelings on the end of the "Hills," her new projects and her zero-tolerance cellulite policy. Read on!

@WonderwallMSN: Hey, @LoBosworth, you ready for this Twitterview?

@LoBosworth: I am! Let's go!