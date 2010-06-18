Twitterview: Pauly Shore

By Michelle Lanz

Anyone who spent their adolescence in the 1990s has a soft spot for Mr. Pauly Shore. From "Encino Man" to "Bio-Dome," the wiry-haired actor had quite a great run. His latest project is a mockumentary called "Adopted," in which he travels to Africa with the hope of adopting a child, like Madonna and Brangelina have done.

@PaulyMShore: Ready to do my Twitterview with @WonderwallMSN let's do this!

@WonderwallMSN: Alright here we go! Tell us about your new flick "Adopted." What motivated you want to do a mockumentary about international adoption?

@PaulyMShore: I was in Africa doing standup. I got inspired & figured why go all the way to Africa just 2 tell jokes, so I decided to make a movie.