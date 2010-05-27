Unsolicited Relationship Advice for May 27

By Melissa Hunter

Monogamy is tough as it is, but celebrity monogamy seems downright impossible these days. Never you fear, my famous friends, I'm here to give you some advice that you in no way asked for. Don't you love it when us bloggers do that? Click through to see what tips we'd give to some hot-topic star couples.

Carey & Shia

The Sitch: Ms. Mulligan and Mr. La Beouf have been a couple for quite some time now, but now the relationship is getting kicked into high gear as they're making the red carpet rounds for their film "Wall Street 2."

Humble Suggestion: They have yet to show any PDA or discuss their relationship in detail on this press tour, which makes sense for this low-key couple. But why not just go whole-hog on this tour and make out gratuitously (like Paris 'n' Doug style) on the next red carpet? The press will be so shell-shocked that they'll be at a loss for invasive questions to ask. Plus those pics will clinch the No. 1 box office slot for opening weekend.