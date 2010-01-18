Wally Awards: Golden Globes Edition
By Dana Flax
Wonderwall would like to congratulate Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler for best efforts in "Press Room Photos That Look Like Drunken Facebook Pics." Click through to check out which other Golden Globes attendees won big in this year's Wally Awards: Golden Globes 2010 Edition.
