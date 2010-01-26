Web Sensation Nominees for January

By Melissa Hunter

While some of the most esteemed stars of film, TV, and music have been distracted by award season accolades, some other celebs know what's up. And those are the ones who know that any celeb worth their e-salt is making it happen on the Internet. Here's a look at the biggest Web Sensations so far in 2010.

Candidate No. 1: The "Jersey Shore" cast

The Situation's abs. Snooki's tan. Pauly D.'s blowout. The "Jersey Shore" quickly became Internet parody gold, but no one could possibly spoof the Guido group much like the cast themselves. Their Funny or Die video was epic, particularly Pauly D.'s attempt at a British accent. It works out well that they will jump into any spotlight even if it means making a mockery of their very existence. (What fame mongering troupers!)