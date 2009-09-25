Who is the Ultimate Web Sensation?

By Melissa Hunter

What's the most vital way to launch a celeb's career. TV? Meh. Movies? Puh. Broadway? Get real. The Internet is the only way to go.

So what is it that makes the biggest web celeb? Video satires? Overtwittersharing? Um, making a fool out of yourself in less than 30 seconds? We take a look at the year's frontrunners in order to determine the ultimate Web Celebrity 2.0.

Candidate #2: Will Ferrell, the Funny or Die Godfather

Countless celebrities have saved face, gotten comedy cred, and upped their popularity through the celeb-friendly Funny or Die. But lest we forget, the Web site was launched into immediate success with Will Ferrell's vid "The Landlord."

Back in the old days (i.e. 2007) a movie star acting in a web video was completely unheard of. Now, it's their meat and potatoes (or at least their A1 sauce). The latest of Ferrell's vids, a health care PSA spoof video, was an instant success with good cause. Plus, it was friggin' hilarious. Hmm, maybe he should just star in a slew of web vids to avoid any potential "Land of the Lost 2" plans.