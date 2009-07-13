Who Is This Year's Ultimate Web Sensation?

By Melissa Hunter

TV and movies are so 2004. Any celebrity who wants to stay famous uses the Internet as a platform to catapult his or her career. But what is it that makes the biggest Web Sensation? Is it legions of Twitter followers? A provocative blog? A viral video? We take a look at the year's fron-trunners, and hopefully by the year's end we'll determine the ultimate Celebrity 2.0.

Candidate #1: Ashton Kutcher, the Twitter King