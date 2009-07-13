Who Is This Year's Ultimate Web Sensation?
By Melissa Hunter
TV and movies are so 2004. Any celebrity who wants to stay famous uses the Internet as a platform to catapult his or her career. But what is it that makes the biggest Web Sensation? Is it legions of Twitter followers? A provocative blog? A viral video? We take a look at the year's fron-trunners, and hopefully by the year's end we'll determine the ultimate Celebrity 2.0.
Candidate #1: Ashton Kutcher, the Twitter King
In the ultimate popularity contest, Ashton Kutcher challenged CNN to a race to a million followers on Twitter. His campaign promises included charity contributions, playing Ding-Dong Ditch on Ted Turner's house, and a copy of Guitar Hero to his millionth follower. He ended up beating CNN and followed through on his Ted Turner stunt (a prankster like that could never renege). Beating out the biggest news network on the ultimate information-sharing site is pretty impressive. Apparently people are more interested in Demi Moore's butt than the recession. No shocker there.
