Who Is This Year's Ultimate Web Sensation?

By Melissa Hunter

What is it that makes the biggest Web Sensation? Viral videos? Viral scandals? Or viral, err, cleavage? We take a look at the year's e-front-runners in order to determine the ultimate Web Celebrity.

Miley Cyrus: The Grand Twitter Exiter

Miley has become one of the biggest online sensations in the past few weeks due to quitting a major online social network. Oh, the irony. After the news swept the Interwebs of her departure from the site, she decided the best way to say goodbye was through song. Or through rap, rather.

She and her friends posted a video of her rapsplanation of why she left Twitter. You see, she wasn't "living for moments, she was living for people." Celebrities! They're just like us! They post terribly embarrassing low-budge vids on YouTube they will later regret! Only yours probably doesn't have 4.6 million hits.