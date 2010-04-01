WW Comics: Stories That Never Were

By Michelle Lanz, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Here in the realm of celebrity news, we come across many a story that turns out to be completely and utterly false. Click through to see our illustrated guide to fictional celebrity news stories.

Brad Pitt In Secret Hotel Meeting With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston

As much as we'd love the potential juiciness of this tabloid headline, the story simply ain't true. The always hyperbolic magazine Grazia reported back in October 2009 that Brad unloaded his emotional Angelina baggage on his ex-wife ... ya know, the one he traded in for sultry Miss Jolie. The mag also suggests that Brad is ready to ditch Angie and the kids to move to Berlin. Until Brad actually moves out on yet another Hollywood A-list actress, we're not buying the hype.