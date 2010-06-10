WW Comics: Tony Award Nominees

By Michelle Lanz with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

The Tony Awards are often seen as the lesser-hyped cousin of mainstream awards shows. But this past year there were many an A-list Hollywood name on Broadway marquees. Click through to see which high-profile celebs are up for Tony Awards (airing June 13), so you can ace trivia night at your local bar.

Nominee: Christopher Walken

Award Category: Best Performance by a Leading Actor for his role as the handless Carmichael in Martin McDonagh's play, "A Behanding In Spokane."

Nomination Reaction: "Thank you very much. I look forward to seeing my friends."

You'd think he'd be a little more excited given it's his first Tony nom. Mr, Walken continues to be an enigma wrapped in a riddle wrapped in the spindly frame of a 67-year-old.