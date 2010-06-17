WW Comics: Wonderweird Headlines for June 17

By Michelle Lanz, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Headline: Diaz: 'Lots of Sex' Is My 'Fountain of Youth'

Subhead: Cameron Diaz stays looking great by eating right, exercising and gettin' busy as much as possible.

She also keeps off the extra weight by flexing her TMI muscle during interviews.