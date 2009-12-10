Year in Review: Hookups and Breakups

By Kat Giantis

Hookup and Breakup: Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez

It was a romance that had "summer fling" written all over it. In May, Kate Hudson was spied sucking face with New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez at a New York restaurant. Neither puckered-up party had a stellar romantic track record. She was fresh off her umpteenth breakup with Owen Wilson. He'd gone through a nasty divorce and a rumored fling with Madonna several months earlier. But they were soon inseparable, with the actress following the slugger on the road to Seattle, San Francisco, Miami and many points in between. Kate became A-Rod's personal cheerleader, sitting front and center in the stands as his game got better and better. In between home runs (on and off the field), the honeys house-hunted in New York and Los Angeles, touching off speculation that the relationship was getting serious. After Alex helped lead the Yankees to World Series victory, he reportedly presented Hudson with a $39,000 diamond and sapphire non-engagement ring in gratitude for being his good luck charm. But their luck didn't last. The duo reportedly fouled out in mid-December, with Rodriguez spied looking "very single" while partying in Miami.