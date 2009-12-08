Year in Review: Stars Are Nothing Like Us! 2009

If the following round-up of wanton and excessive celebrity spenditures was a TV show, we'd call it "Lifestyles of the Rich & Ridiculous." Check out Wonderwall's countdown of the most shwag-happy celebrities.

THEY HAVE ROOMS DEDICATED TO THEIR WIGS!

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has a room in her home dedicated to her collection of wigs. The room has plastic heads that fashion her wigs, which are worth thousands of dollars. But don't worry, she's still Jenny from the block. Just, you know, on a well-secured block of really, really stupidly wealthy people.