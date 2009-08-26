Celebs Gone Viral for Aug. 26

By Saryn Chorney

LOL. OMG. WTF. Check out the craziest celeb videos, pics and stories currently spreading like an e-wildfire across the Internet.

The funniest thing about this video of a discreet meeting between Ryan Seacrest and Ben Stiller is, well, we weren't certain it was a parody ... at first. Seems entirely plausible that Stiller would pull the ol' movie role in exchange for Twitter referrals bait-and-switch. But Seacrest proving too sly for the "bromance" scam? Unlikely.