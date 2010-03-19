Fey on plastic surgery: "Get old or look creepy"

By Melissa Hunter

Tina Fey has been declared the queen of comedy, and between the hilarity of "30 Rock," her election-swaying Sarah Palin impression, and her general awesomeness, she's keeping that throne for the foreseeable future. Tina is Esquire's latest cover girl, and, not surprisingly, her photo shoot is as hysterical as her interview. Click through to see pictures and read her thoughts on motherhood, plastic surgery, and Megan Fox. Then go to Esquire's Web site for the complete feature.

Intelligent men are still ... men:

"What I've come to realize is that when people say, 'The thinking man's whatever' — there's no such thing. The thinking man also wants to f--- Megan Fox."

