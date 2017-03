Lionel Richie arrives at the Brit Awards 2009 at Earls Court exhibition centre in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2009.

Up Next

Up Next Ring Ready?

Lionel Richie arrives at the Brit Awards 2009 at Earls Court exhibition centre in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2009.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser