Your Tuesday Dose of Cute: Gwen Stefani and Zuma at the playground

By Melissa Hunter

Sometimes we feel creepily voyeuristic when looking at pictures of celebrities playing with their kids. And sometimes they're so friggin' cute we just don't care how stalker-ish we may be.

Gwen Stefani took little Zuma (and her older son Kingston) out to the playground and the result is a whole mess of adorability.

You can go to any lifestyle Web site or 1 out of 5 videos on YouTube to find stupidly cute kittens and puppies snuggling, but only here can you get your Tuesday afternoon fix of shameless, unadulterated celebutot adoration.