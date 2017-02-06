Former "16 and Pregnant" star Eric Kennemer has finally returned home a month after he was in critical condition following a fatal car accident.

Eric's wife and fellow "16 and Pregnant" star Myranda Trevino Kennemer revealed the good news on Facebook.

"Eric is home!!!!!" Myranda wrote on Sunday, Feb. 5. "Bring on the therapy!"

The former reality TV star's grandma, Barbara James, was first to break the news of the Jan. 7 accident.

"I would like to ask my Facebook friends to please say a prayer for my grandson Eric Kennemer," she wrote. "He was in a bad car wreck last night. He is in the hospital in Houston, TX. Say a prayer for his wife Myranda."

Eric and Myranda, who appeared on season 4 of the MTV show in 2012, share daughters Kaylee, 5, and Rylee, 2.

"Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again," Myranda tearfully wrote on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 9. "And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him. Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. And so do I."

A few days later, she took to Instagram to share a collage of images of the two of them.

I can't wait until the day that we can take another picture like this again together. I am praying for you every single day Eric. Stay strong baby. I love you so much!! 💙💜 https://www.gofundme.com/xz-the-kennemer-family-needs-your-help A photo posted by Myranda Trevino Kennemer (@myranda_2468) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:54am PST

After her was admitted into the hospital, his mother set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

"My son, Eric, was in a bad car accident Saturday, January 7th. He is currently in ICU in critical condition at Houston's Hermann Hospital. He will have a long road to recovery and will be out of work for some time," she wrote on the donation page. "He has a loving wife, Myranda and 2 beautiful daughters, 5 yo Kaylee and 2 yo Ryleigh. Myranda is trying to work and continue care of the babies with help from family and work to keep things going. All donations will go to them for medical, travel and daily living expenses. Please help if you can and any amount is a blessing. Thank you so much."